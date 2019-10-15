Planning a big party isn't easy— but Tasteful Connections in Irondequoit has been helping people decide on everything from the menu to the drinks for decades.

It’s a family-owned catering business that’s been in operation for 35 years. Sisters Sandra and Eileen Holloway know how to throw a party.

There is something to be said about family-owned for 35 years in #ROC @CateringbyTC is a full service catering company that helps so many people celebrate milestones —anniversaries, birthdays, weddings and businesses. Congrats! #SmallBiz #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/ClzYj2di6c — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 15, 2019

"We like to think we are experts at it after all these years,” Sandra said. “Hospitality is really what it is all about and I think providing full-service events is something everyone should experience."

Tasteful Connections is a full-service caterer. Staff can help customize a menu, create a signature cocktail, and assist with decorations and entertainment.

"It’s wonderful having delicious food delivered to your doorstep. But I will tell you when staff comes along with the delicious food and the decor and the linens and staffing and you can sit back and enjoy your own party, that is what real catering is all about,” she added.

Tasteful Connections has a commercial kitchen, in-house bakery and a separate event space called "EAT” for small private parties.