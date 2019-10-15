ORLANDO, Fla. — A foster-based rescue network serving Osceola, Orange, and Seminole counties now has its own facility.
Here are five things to know about Happy Trails:
- Happy Trails started as a foster-based rescue network in 2013.
- Happy Trails expanded and opened their own resource community center in May.
- Their most recent adventure is a pilot service-dog program, in which they transform qualified rescue dogs into service dogs.
- Happy Trails offers a number of resources at no cost: pet food pantry, obedience classes, grooming, educational events, etc.
- Happy Trails will have an art gala to support the rescue and community resource center on November 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1720 N Goldenrod Road Unit 8, Orlando, FL 32807. There will be food, entertainment and the art sold will benefit the rescue.
For more information, check out Happy Trails online:
Happy Trails (a dog rescue non-profit) opened their own facility this year. They run various trainings out of here. And just rolled out a brand new “service animal” program. Find out who is benefiting on @MyNews13. #News13Orange #News13Osceola #News13Seminole pic.twitter.com/sqQcObeA3t— Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) October 15, 2019