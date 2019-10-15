ORLANDO, Fla. — A foster-based rescue network serving Osceola, Orange, and Seminole counties now has its own facility.

Here are five things to know about Happy Trails:  

  1. Happy Trails started as a foster-based rescue network in 2013.

  2. Happy Trails expanded and opened their own resource community center in May.

  3. Their most recent adventure is a pilot service-dog program, in which they transform qualified rescue dogs into service dogs.

  4. Happy Trails offers a number of resources at no cost: pet food pantry, obedience classes, grooming, educational events, etc.

  5. Happy Trails will have an art gala to support the rescue and community resource center on November 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1720 N Goldenrod Road Unit 8, Orlando, FL 32807. There will be food, entertainment and the art sold will benefit the rescue.

