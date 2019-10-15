ORLANDO, Fla. — A foster-based rescue network serving Osceola, Orange, and Seminole counties now has its own facility.

Read more good news stories in Central Florida

Here are five things to know about Happy Trails:

Happy Trails started as a foster-based rescue network in 2013.



Happy Trails expanded and opened their own resource community center in May.



Their most recent adventure is a pilot service-dog program, in which they transform qualified rescue dogs into service dogs.



Happy Trails offers a number of resources at no cost: pet food pantry, obedience classes, grooming, educational events, etc.



Happy Trails will have an art gala to support the rescue and community resource center on November 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1720 N Goldenrod Road Unit 8, Orlando, FL 32807. There will be food, entertainment and the art sold will benefit the rescue.

For more information, check out Happy Trails online: