ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday night, 12 candidates took to the stage in Ohio for the fourth Democratic presidential debate.

The debate started off on the topic of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. But throughout the night, candidates did weigh-in on some of the key issues concerning Florida voters, including health care, gun control, the opioid crisis and women's reproductive rights.

Here's a look at what the candidates said and the how the issues are being addressed in the state.

HEALTH CARE

The #DemDebate disagreement over healthcare is a recurring issue in Florida too — one group, Florida Decides Healthcare is currently gathering signatures to try to force a vote on Medicaid expansion in Florida in 2020: https://t.co/djyoKv08Tg — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) October 16, 2019

GUN CONTROL

Floridians are too familiar with the gun violence the #DemDebate candidates are talking about due to Pulse and Parkland. FL Senate President @BillGalvano recently launched an effort to research gun violence and how to prevent it: https://t.co/sAzyCd5Jlu pic.twitter.com/XVVnZie2M1 — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) October 16, 2019

REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS