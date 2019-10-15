TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A 36-year-old "desperate" Titusville woman was disarmed and restrained by workers at a Domino's Pizza on Monday in a failed armed robbery, police said.

Ashley McClintock walked into the Domino's Pizza at 1540 N. Singleton Ave. just before 10 p.m. wearing a black hooded sweatshirt pulled over a blue baseball cap. She pulled a gun from a pocket, pointed it at an 18-year-old woman working at the cash register, and demanded money, a Titusville Police report said.

Fearing for her safety, Jasmine Potts quickly grabbed the gun from McClintock's right hand. Another worker, 24-year-old Mathew Wise, placed McClintock in a chokehold, restraining the 100-pound suspect until police arrived.

"Officers arrived on scene and took McClintock into custody. The firearm was collected and submitted into evidence," police said in a report.

McClintock later told officers she was "desperate," according to a report. Her goal was to get enough money for food and get another hit of heroin "so she didn't have to be sick anymore," police wrote.

"McClintock said (she) 'thought it could work' so she brandished the firearm from her sweater pocket and demanded money,'' the report added. "McClintock did not expect Potts to grab the firearm away from her or for Wise to put her in a chokehold."

The suspect told police an "unknown male" gave her the firearm because it was "dangerous for a single female to be out on the streets without protection," the report said.

McClintock carried the firearm but does not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

She apologized for the robbery attempt and for threatening Potts with the gun, police said.

"She stated she wanted help and wanted to go to rehab," the report said.

McClintock was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. She is being held in the Brevard County Jail on a $32,000 bond.