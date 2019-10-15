NATIONWIDE — Seasoned beef shipped to Taco Bell restaurant locations nationwide is under recall after customers reported finding "extraneous materials" in the product, the Department of Agriculture said Monday.

The seasoned beef, produced by Columbus, Ohio-based Kenosha Beef International from September 20 and October 4, was shipped in cases containing eight 5-pound plastic bags labeled "Taco Bell Seasoned Beef Taco and Burrito Filling," the Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release . They have use-by dates of "L2 11/4/19" to "L2 11/18/19" and have establishment number "EST. 10130" on the case.

The FSIS said the beef could be contaminated with metal shavings. The company notified officials Saturday, saying it had received three customer complaints.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury, FSIS said.

Officials are urging restaurants that may have these cases in stock to throw them out or return them.

Consumers who have questions about the recall can call Dennis Vignieri, president and CEO of Kenosha Beef International, at (262) 859-2272, ext. 1205.