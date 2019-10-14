SANFORD, Fla. — The odds were stacked against Raven Webb, a Sanford woman accused of gambling on the job with her employer’s lottery tickets.

As a clerk at Pat’s Liquor Leaf & Wine in Sanford, Webb took scratch-off lottery tickets without paying for them, scanned them, and kept the winning tickets — all while her boss watched on a security camera, according to police.

The 22-year-old Sanford woman, police say, tossed the losing tickets into the trash at the store at 1601 Historic Goldsboro Blvd.

Her boss contacted Sanford Police and provided security footage showing Webb’s scratch-off spree, a report said.

Meechal Patel said she stole $960 worth of tickets.

Webb was charged with grand theft of more than $300 and less than $5,000. She was arrested late Thursday and remained behind bars Monday at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.

Her bond for the grand theft charge is $2,000. She was being held without bond for allegedly violating her probation for a burglary case last year.

According to a police report, Webb acknowledged taking scratch-off tickets for about three or four days.

“However, she could not provide an amount, or specific dates that it occurred,” a police report said.

She said she would cash in winning tickets at other stores if they were worth $20 or more. For tickets with smaller prizes, she cashed out at the Sanford store.

Police checked the trash and retrieved the losing scratch-off lottery tickets as evidence, they said.

After arresting Webb, officials found she was carrying two winning tickets worth a total of $250, the report said.