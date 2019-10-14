ORLANDO, Fla. — One by one, the sound of every stitch fills the air.

With a snip here and a snip there, seamstresses sew shiny beads and sequins are sewn onto dozens of Orlando Ballet costumes.

Their conductor, of sorts, is Eddy Frank Hernandez.

"I am responsible for everything that is pretty — or ugly — that's on stage," he laughs.

Fernandez was born and raised in Communist Cuba. In his 30s, he joined the Orlando Ballet — but at the time, he wasn't paid a single cent, having been asked to join the group as a volunteer to try to learn English.

But coming from limited resources in Cuba, where he had very little to work with, proved to be his secret to success in Orlando.

"Working in the Orlando Ballet, a nonprofit company, we are not super rich. But of course in the United States, we have more resources to do it. I use every single thing. I reuse a lot. In the past, staff will have a piece of fabric just thrown in the garbage, and I say, 'No. Save it.' "

Spectrum News 13 was granted exclusive access to Orlando Ballet's wardrobe department at a warehouse in south Orlando.

There, thousands of costumes hang from the ceiling or are jammed into endless rows of racks. Color-coordinated hangers keep thousands of costumes organized. Rolls and stacks of fabric line the halls, waiting to be transformed into colorful costumes for multiple shows.

Go inside where Orlando Ballet's costumes are made by watching the segment.