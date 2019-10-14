POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An armed and dangerous man wanted in a homicide in Frostproof was arrested in Atlanta on Saturday.

Taiwan Blandin, 30, is accused of several crimes across Central Florida, including the death of an 80-year-old woman, a shooting in Fort Meade, and rape, according to authorities.

Blandin has warrants in Polk County for: first-degree murder, first-degree arson, armed kidnapping, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearem, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Blandin is accussed of fatally shooting an 80-year-old woman, who he used to work for, in her home in Frostproof on October 1. He also accused of raping an 18-year-old and kidnapping her earlier that day. Authorities said the rape victim was bound in the backseat of his car while he murder the elderly woman.

When the victim managed to get away he followed her back to her home in Fort Meade and tried to shoot her, but ended up shooting an 81-year-old woman in the foot instead.

GOT HIM!!! Thanks to Atlanta P.D. this violent, armed, and dangerous suspect is in the Fulton County Jail! He's facing a ton of charges by Atlanta P.D., not to mention all his Polk warrants (and Wauchula P.D. warrants). Taiwan - your crime spree is over. https://t.co/JZSaw5VTGU — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) October 14, 2019

Authorities said Blandin was arrested by Atlanta police officers after he committed a carjacking around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He attempted to flee officers, crashed the stolen car, and fled on foot before being captured, according to the arrest report. Inside the vehicle officers found gloves and a handgun.

Blandin was charged by the Atlanta Police Department with Carjacking, Escape, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon, Fleeing to Elude, and other charges.

Blandin also has a warrant in Wauchula for two counts of sexual battery back in May.