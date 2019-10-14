UMATILLA, Fla. — A Umatilla child-porn suspect last Thursday was accused of sexually abusing a boy a decade ago when he was a Lake County firefighter-emergency medical technician.

Steven Ellis, 48, is being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault on a victim under 12, and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12.

Ellis could be sentenced to life in prison if he is convicted on one of those charges.

The charges stem from allegations originally made against him in 2008, a heavily redacted arrest report released October 11 said.

At the time, the report said the State Attorney’s Office didn’t file charges because it didn’t have enough evidence.

“New evidence came forward,’’ Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Fred Jones told Spectrum News 13.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement filed the charges against Ellis. The agency did not provide additional details.

FDLE agents arrested Ellis on 10 counts of possession of child pornography in July.

Lake County Fire Rescue fired him on July 26, the day FDLE announced the child-porn allegations.