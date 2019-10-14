CARY, N.C. -- Cary based game developer Epic Games shut down its viral hit "Fortnite" Sunday afternoon.
An in-game event called "The End" immediately preceded the blackout.
The company gave players a heads up about the special event to wrap up its 10th season but didn't full warn them what was coming.
Epic games posted a live stream of a black hole on the "Fortnite" Twitter account that at one point had 110,000 viewers.
We reached out to Epic Games for comment but didn't hear back.