ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia Beach Safety responded to a call about a man who got caught in a rip current in Ormond Beach on Sunday afternoon just after 2 p.m.

The 43-year-old man from Tennessee was swimming in the ocean off of A1A near Rockefeller Drive in Ormond Beach when he was caught in a rip current. A bystander alerted Volusia Beach Safety to respond to the scene.

The man was swimming in an area of the beach where lifeguards are not staffed.

First responders performed CPR, but the man died at the scene.

There were three other calls to rescue exhausted people, or near drowning victims. All three received medical attention.

On Saturday, lifeguards rescued more than fifty people.

Of the fifty-two people rescued, no one was injured.