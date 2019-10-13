LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Florida's Democratic Party hosted a gala event Saturday evening as part of the party's state convention, bringing together members from all over the state to drum up excitement for the party's effort to get democratic voters to the polls in 2020.

Florida Democrats are looking to make a serious change in the nation's capitol in 2020. On Saturday evening at the Florida Democratic State Convention, they looked to inspire their members to get more people to the polls to make that change.

Thousands of the party's Florida members filled the Disney Coronado Springs Resort to attend a splashy kick-off to their efforts towards that goal.

“And that is why we are fighting every single day to take back the White House and take back our country,” said Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, one of the gala's scheduled speakers.

But with such a diverse field of presidential hopefuls still vying for the party's nomination, there were many different opinions at the event as to who should be the face of the change Democratic voters wish to see.

Supporters of many of the Democratic Party's presidential hopefuls tried to win support for their candidate during the event.

“Our candidate, Elizabeth Warren, has put some well thought out plans on paper,” said Jody Young, an organizer for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Andrew has a talent to speak to Trump supporters and disaffected voters that other politicians might demonize,” said Louis Rodriguez, speaking about entrepreneur and philanthropist Andrew Yang.

We even met people who were trying to make their own campaigns for president.

“But I’m probably the best qualified candidate you’ve never heard of,” said self-proclaimed presidential candidate Michael E. Arth.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons was the keynote speaker at Saturday’s gala. Although there’s been a big focus at the convention this weekend on beating President Donald Trump, Coons says that’s not the key to winning 2020.

“Although it’s tempting to focus on our president’s unconventional behavior overseas or his frequent and alarming middle of the night tweets, this is about average working families,” Coons said.

Coons says if they can’t connect with those families, then the party will fail, and he says they have to start connecting now because Florida, which Trump won by less than 2 percent, will be one of the most important states in the 2020 election.

“If you want a different future, get organized now to make for a different outcome in 2020,” Coons said.