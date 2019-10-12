KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County is capping off Hispanic Heritage Month with a massive hispanic festival in Kissimmee Saturday.

Viva Osceola takes place from now until 7 p.m., at Kissimmee Lakefront Park on Lakeview Drive. Admission is free.

The event features latin music, food, arts and crafts and a kids area.

You'll also be able to meet some of the Spectrum News 13 team, including Ybeth Bruzual, Ryan Harper, Jesse Canales, Matt Fernandez and Stephanie Bechara.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs September 15 through October 15.

Come join us at Viva Osceola! Vengan a conocer el elenco de Spectrum News 13 en el parque de Kissimmee Lakefront. ¡Viva Osceola! @MyNews13 #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/FQAmi8b2cI — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) October 12, 2019

