FLORIDA — Publix Super Markets announced a voluntary recall of its name brand Deli White American Cheese on Friday, saying the product could contain "foreign material."

Publix Deli White American Cheese is sourced from Great Lakes Cheese. It was potentially sold in custom ordered sub sandwiches and from refrigerated cases located in the deli department in all Publix stores, according to a media release.

The product was sold from Oct. 3 through Oct. 11. No other cheese products were affected by the recall.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. "Customers who have purchased the product in question or custom subs made with the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund."