Lyft is suing the Taxi and Limousine Commission over a cruising cap rule.

The rule gradually decreases the amount of time drivers can drive without a passenger below 96th Street to less than a third of their time on the road by August.

Lyft calls it a "a political gift to the taxi industry" and claims that the rule will punish rideshare companies for sending drivers to areas that take longer to reach, like public housing complexes and hospital pick up zones.

A TLC spokesman called the lawsuit "another attack on the city’s consistent efforts to reduce congestion and help drivers earn a living for their families while working with companies that have stacked the deck against them."