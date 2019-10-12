ORLANDO, Fla. — City leaders say new affordable housing developments are on the horizon.. but they're having to freeze some housing help programs because of a lack of state funds.

City leaders freeze some housing programs because of lack of state funds

Orlando only recieved 10% of expected funds

Navy veteran Steve Wickersham is still looking for an affordable place to live near downtown Orlando since getting priced out of his old complex near Lake Eola.

“There’s no way I could’ve paid $1,400 or $1,200,” Wickersham said.

Wickersham works setting up exhibits for conventions which come through town, and without a car of his own, he wants to stay near downtown for his job.

“I don’t want to spend two hours in the morning to get to work,” he said.

But the average rent in downtown Orlando is close to $1,400 a month.

Leaders at City Hall are aware of how bad the affordable housing crisis has gotten.

“Rents have certainly climbed and that’s something we’re very concerned about here at the city,” said Oren Henry, director of housing and community development for Orlando.

He says as people flock to central Florida, developers can’t build new units fast enough, especially affordable ones.

“The new units aren’t keeping up with the demand,” Henry said.

The city has programs to help with down payments for home buyers and home repairs for low income residents. But they’ve had to suspend the program because of a lack of state funding.

“Orlando would be receiving between $3.2 million to $3.3 million…the amount though ended up at about $395,000,” he said.

Only 10% percent of what they were expecting.

“We just literally ran out of money,” he said.

But Henry says there’s several new developments either under construction or soon to be completed with hundreds of affordable units.

“We have a number of projects going on right now that will bring new units online here in the community,” Henry said.

But not soon enough for people like Wickersham, who sit on months-long waiting lists.

Orlando has recently revised the city code, allowing granny flat-style apartments to try to add different types of affordable apartments.