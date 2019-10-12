WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Friday evening that acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is stepping down.

In the President’s tweet, he said McAleenan is leaving his position to “spend more time with and family” and work in the “private sector.”

....Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done! I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

President Trump said he would announce McAleenan’s replacement next week. He tweeted he has “wonderful candidates” to fill the position.

McAleenan on Twitter also confirmed his resignation, saying the administration "made tremendous progress mitigating the border security and humanitarian crisis we faced this year"

I want to thank the President for the opportunity to serve alongside the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security. With his support, over the last 6 months, we have made tremendous progress mitigating the border security and humanitarian crisis we faced this year... pic.twitter.com/A4rTcZgJKF — Acting Sec. Kevin McAleenan (@DHSMcAleenan) October 12, 2019

McAleenan is the fourth person to fill the role since Trump began his presidency.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.