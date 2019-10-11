POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County citrus grower whose crops have suffered due to citrus greening is exploring possibilities with a new cash crop that's relatively rare in Florida right now: hemp plants.

Polk County Citrus grower Henry Hooker and his sister, Deborah, partnering with Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and Green Earth Cannaceuticals, are operating one of the few hemp farms in Florida. It’s a pilot project.

“They’re looking very good. They’re big, thick flowers,” said Scott Burgett, the Chief Operating Officer of Green Earth Cannaceuticals, as he examined the plants they planted in August.

Hooker and his team converted 30 acres of citrus groves into three varieties of hemp plant. They’re trying to figure out when they should be harvested so that they’ll meet the legal requirement of containing less than .3 percent THC.

“Right now, with so many seeds and genetics coming in that haven’t been tested in Florida, it’s going to be really hit-or-miss on whether you’re going to be hemp compliant,” said Burgett.

Hooker couldn’t say whether hemp farms would take over citrus groves in Polk County.

“I don’t know. That’s like looking into a crystal ball. But I hope this will give an option,” said Hooker.

Like many citrus groves in Polk County, citrus greening disease is killing Hooker's groves. Although he called growing hemp risky, he said he wasn’t left with much of a choice, as his citrus groves were no longer profitable.

“Our inputs have skyrocketed over the past ten years, trying to keep ahead of citrus greening," Hooker explained.

Hooker said collaborating with people who know how to grow hemp in Florida and where to get the plants from has been extremely helpful. He has also received assistance from the Florida Hemp Growers Alliance.

“Due to this crop being illegal for decades, no one really knows how to grow it," said Bo Snively, an alliance member. "Especially coming into a new environment. I know other states are online — it’s going to take a collective group to get anything done.”

Hooker said they will test the plants soon to verify their levels of THC. If the project is successful, Hooker plans to plant on 200 more acres next season.