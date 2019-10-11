ORLANDO, Fla. — Two reports obtained by the Spectrum News Watchdog team on Friday give a new glimpse into how state investigators are probing embattled former professional guardian Rebecca Fierle.

One of the documents surrounds a complaint from Seminole County , which states that Fierle received more than $99,000 for guardian services from an assisted living facility, but the payments weren't reported to the court.

This follows previous reports showing AdventHealth paid Fierle almost $4 million for guardian services.

The new report also shows that investigators say Fierle directly received checks for money left over in the accounts of wards, or people in her care, after they died.

Investigators say they found probable cause that criminal activity occurred and sent their findings to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

A second report Friday centers on a complaint by a woman saying Fierle prevented her from visiting her uncle . It states the woman told investigators that Fierle told her, "You won’t see your uncle dead or alive."

This report says investigators substantiated the claim, saying Fierle ordered staff at the ward’s assisted living facility to block visitation.

The reports also contain letters from Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Richard Prudom written to Rebecca Fierle on August 30, detailing conduct violations. The letter says, in part, that she failed the people in her care and their families and negatively impacted the integrity of the state’s guardianship program.