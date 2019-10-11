DELTONA, Fla. — A mystery development is coming to Deltona. This week, city commissioners voted unanimously to rezone an 85-acre lot off Normandy Boulevard and Interstate 4 to industrial use.

Details are protected by non-disclosure agreement

Plan to build $1.4M facility

Could mean job opportunities for Deltona

The major details of the project are being kept under wraps, however there were a few things Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg was able to share:

1. Non-Disclosure agreement: Right now, many of the major details about this project, like who will own it, is being protected by a non-disclosure agreement.

“Everyone is under a non-disclosure, and we know as much as everybody else, so there will be speculation like always when you have commercial projects go in," Herzberg said.

2. Distribution Center: According to plans submitted to the city by a developer, they plan to build a 1.4 million square-foot facility.

“It is going to be some type of a distribution center, according to the developer, which is all in the developer agreement,” said Herzberg.

3. Jobs: This project, depending on what it turns out to be, could bring hundreds of jobs to the city, according to a city spokesperson. However, the mayor was not keen to put an exact number on it.

“If you are going to have that kind of a development there are definitely going to be some jobs associated with that, but the amount, we don’t know and we are not privy to that."

4. Economy: Despite all the uncertainty, the mayor is confident this will boost the local economy.

“I think any type of commercial development is a positive for the city of Deltona. We have a very, very small commercial base so anything that comes in as commercial development will help to take the tax burden off of our residents, and that is always a positive,” said Herzberg.

5. Timeline: The rezoning for this secret project will have a final vote on November 4. If approved, construction can begin then.