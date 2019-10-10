KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County School District’s Center for Employee Health is seeing a change now that RosenCare will oversee the facility. The goal is to keep premiums down for district employees.

  1. For three years the center has been providing primary care services, physical therapy, medical nutrition, occupational health and on-site prescription dispensing.

  2. The school district held a ribbon cutting event to announce the change in management.

  3. This is meant to not only reduce costs for overall health care but also out of pocket costs.

  4. The total cost to run the center and its health plans costs $60 million. Their goal is to reduce expenses by $6 million.

  5. The school district said its ultimate goal is to create satellite locations across the county for employees.