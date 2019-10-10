KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County School District’s Center for Employee Health is seeing a change now that RosenCare will oversee the facility. The goal is to keep premiums down for district employees.
- For three years the center has been providing primary care services, physical therapy, medical nutrition, occupational health and on-site prescription dispensing.
- The school district held a ribbon cutting event to announce the change in management.
- This is meant to not only reduce costs for overall health care but also out of pocket costs.
- The total cost to run the center and its health plans costs $60 million. Their goal is to reduce expenses by $6 million.
- The school district said its ultimate goal is to create satellite locations across the county for employees.
RosenCare is actually partnering with #Healics. They will manage the center’s daily operations while the RosenCare team will oversee the entire center. Ribbon cutting to set forth this change is happening now. @MyNews13 @Osceolaschools #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/M720aNl22J— Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) October 9, 2019