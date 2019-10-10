ORLANDO, Fla. — The search is on for a man accused of attacking a woman outside her Lake Eola Heights apartment Wednesday night.

Woman attacked outside apartment in downtown Orlando

Man followed her, tried pushing her into apartment, police say

Get more Orange County coverage

According to a Orlando Police spokesperson, the woman was heading back to her apartment on Cathcart Avenue after walking her dog when she noticed a man behind her.

Although she initially thought the man was heading toward a different apartment, he subsequently pushed her door open as she tried to enter her home.

The woman told police the man then covered her mouth to stop her from screaming, while trying to push her into her apartment. Neighbors eventually came out when the heard the screaming, causing the man to flee.

Orlando Police say the man is described as 6-feet-tall with a beard. He was also wearing a “white long-sleeved shirt, basketball shorts and blue slides.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.