COCOA BEACH, Fla. — It's been more than a week of electricity woes for thousands of Cocoa Beach power customers after a faulty line caused flickers and surges in homes and businesses.

Some Cocoa Beach residents experiencing electricity issues

City says a feeder line was damaged by weather

Get more Brevard County coverage

Reports have been coming in from hundreds of residents.

The city says Florida Power and Light determined a weather-affected feeder line at the Columbia Lane substation was the culprit.

Renada Galiando owns Le Monthi Cafe and Ice Cream in Cocoa Beach.

For the past several days, the electricity at the shop has flickered, and even gone out at times, which is not good when you need to keep ice cream cold.

"If we do lose power, you can see through the ice cream that it's a little melted," says Galiando.

"It's quick flickers, quick power surges," Cocoa Beach City Manager Jim McNight told Spectrum News 13. "It's been a multiple faceted problem. We got dry all of sudden, we had sea salt build up, and then the rain came."

The city says there is no timetable for repairs on the main feeder line. In the meantime, crews are diverting power from other substations.