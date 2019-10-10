FLAGLER COUNTY — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office installed a state-of-the-art full body contraband detection system in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. It is the first facility in the state to have this new technology.

Different than airport scanners

System less invasive

Detects what is under clothing, inside body

Here are five things to know about the contraband detection system:

1. What it does: The Intercept scanner is able to scan an inmate in about 4 seconds and detect anything concealed under clothing or inside a person’s body cavity.

Each inmate steps into the machine for the scan and an image pops up on a large computer screen, where it is analyzed by a trained and certified deputy.

According to the Sheriff's Office, each scan involves a highly filtered imaging beam that is well below federal guidelines. An inmate would have to be imaged 400 times on the Intercept Scanner to equal one digital chest x-ray.

2. How it’s different: This scanner is different than the typical ones you would find in the airport. Airport scanning machines only detect contraband concealed under clothing, not what is inside someone's body.

3. Why it’s better: This new scanner is less invasive for inmates and prevents deputies from putting themselves in harm’s way when searching someone. A typical strip search takes about 15 minutes, and this greatly cuts down time.

4. Human error: There is also less of a chance of anything making is past the guards with this new device.

“You know sometimes people are like magicians. You know its slight of hand here. They have you looking in one direction, and they are trying to hide something in another direction. I mean you really can’t hide anything in this machine," said Commander Glenn Davis with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

5. Less overdoses: So far, in the three weeks since they have started using the machine, they have already caught two people trying to smuggle drugs into the jail. Deputies said one woman had a grinder full of marijuana hidden in her bra and a man had heroin hidden in his buttocks.

Davis said he believes with this new machine, they will be able to keep more drugs out of the jail and better protect inmates from overdosing.