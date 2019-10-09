LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Warner University football player died Tuesday after collapsing during a non-contact drill.

Warner University football player dies after non-contact drill

Theodore "Boobie" Hammonds dies at area hospital

Cause of his death is not currently known

According to the school, Theodore "Boobie" Hammonds, a senior on the football team collapsed during drills in Lake Wales.

Members of the Warner University athletic training staff and Polk County Emergency Services immediately attended to him, but he later passed away at Lake Wales Medical Center.

The cause of his death is not currently known.

Warner University released a statement saying: "The Warner University family has been deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students.

"We offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to Theo’s family, friends, classmates, coaches and teammates in this difficult and uncertain time."

A Warner University Care Team has been assembled to provide compassion and support to students, faculty and staff who need it.

Warner University is a private college in Lake Wales.