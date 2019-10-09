AUSTIN, Texas — Target is looking to hire 1,000 workers to help out during the holiday season.

Pay starts at $13 per hour

Hiring events Oct. 11 – 13 and Nov. 2 – 3

Candidates may receive job offers during event

The retailer is looking to hire 130,000 seasonal employees nationwide to fill positions at its stores, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers. The positions start at $13 an hour. Some of the perks include a 10% discount at Target and the chance to earn holiday pay on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Target is holding two weekend-long hiring events at all its stores nationwide. Interested candidates will get the chance to meet with store leaders for an on-the-spot interview. Eligible candidates may receive a conditional job offer during the hiring events.

The company is holding the events on the weekends of October 11 – 13 and November 2 – 3. Both events will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People can also apply in advance at TargetSeasonalJobs.com.