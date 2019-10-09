NATIONAL — Tip Top Poultry, Inc. has expanded their recall of ready-to-eat poultry products to include other products that may contain the contaminated meat, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

RECALL: Tip Top Poultry ready-to-eat chicken products

Products may be contaminated with listeria

Products produced between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24

On September 28, the company recalled an undetermined amount of RTE chicken products due to possible contamination of listeria, USDA reported.

The frozen, cooked, diced, or shredded, RTE chicken products were produced between January 21, 2019, and September 24, 2019. They were shipped to stores nationwide in the United States and Canada.

Tip Top Poultry said some of the recalled products may have been served from the deli counter in grocery stores. Some of the retailers include Food Lion, Aldi, Giant Supermarket, and Jersey Mike's.

The products originally recalled can be found here. Additional lables were added on October 9.

Included in the recall are wraps, chicken salad, spring rolls, pasta, and other products.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to consumption of these products.

According to USDA, listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, and loss of balance.

Consumers who have purchased these products should throw away the food or return it to where they bought it.