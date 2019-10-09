How much vanilla is enough for vanilla ice cream?

According to a new lawsuit, apparently not the amount that's in Wegmans vanilla ice cream.

Two people filed a class-action lawsuit against the grocery store, alleging Wegmans is committing food fraud.

The lawsuit states Wegmans achieves its vanilla flavor from “natural flavors,” not vanilla or vanilla extract.

It also alleges Wegmans falsely states that its ice cream is vanilla despite not using the ingredient to trick consumers.

The lawsuit also said Wegmans uses annatto and turmeric extracts, both of which are used to color cheddar cheese, to provide color to the ice cream.

Both of the plaintiffs — Quincy Steele of Pennsylvania and Jimmy Arriola of New York — say they are representing consumers in the seven states in which Wegmans has stores.

Wegmans did not immediately respond to a request for comment.