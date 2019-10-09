Perhaps the biggest sporting goods chain makes a statement against assault rifles.

The CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods said the company has destroyed more than $5 million worth of assault rifles and turned them into scrap metal.

Last year the retail chain announced it would stop carrying the rifles following the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Dick's also said it would stop selling high-capacity magazines and raised the age requirement to buy a gun from 18 to 21 years old.

In an interview with CBS the CEO said the change cost the company nearly a quarter billion dollars in sales.

Dick's is not the only retail giant changing their policies as Walmart announced last month that it would reduce its gun and ammunition sales.