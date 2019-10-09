CLERMONT, Fla. — After nearly a half century of service in the city of Clermont, Fire Chief Carle Bishop — a fourth-generation Clermont resident — is retiring.

Fire Chief Carle Bishop retiring after 49 years with Clermont Fire

His late father served as fire department's assistant chief

Bishop honored by Clermont City Council, names building after him

Bishop has been with the Clermont Fire Department for 49 years, and the fire chief of the department since 1990. Back then, the fire department started with just a few volunteers — it’s now up to 90 firefighters.

It’s a tradition for the Bishop family to be in the fire department. His late father Clarence served as the assistant chief in the 1960s.

“I saw my dad go to calls and had the desire to help people in that way, and that’s why most firemen want to get in this, is to help people,” Bishop explained.

With his decades of experience, Bishop has responded to many major incidents, including a massive fire several years ago at a packing plant.

“This is all two of three stories wooden building, and goes all way to the loading docks,” Bishop said, pointing to a photo of the plant enflamed.

Over the years, Bishop says he so proud to serve with such brave men and women fighting fires.

“They have saved the lives of people with their incredible skills,” Bishop said.

Bishop has seen a lot of growth at the department. When he started there weren’t any stations.

“We have four of them and have two more planned right now,” Bishop said.

Tuesday night Bishop was honored for his service by the Clermont City Council, naming the fire administration building after him. He was joined by his wife and four children to celebrate.