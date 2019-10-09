It has been a little over three weeks since more than 3,000 GM workers have gone on strike in Western New York.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown paid a visit to picketing workers in Tonawanda Wednesday to let them know that the community has their back.

"These are members of our community that are fighting for fair wages, fighting for job security,” he said. “These are members of our community who keep our neighborhoods strong, who raise families that invest in the economy."

Workers say they will continue to strike until a fair deal is reached between GM and the United Auto Workers, the union that represents all 49,000 striking workers across the country.

Earlier this week, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli sent a letter to General Motors' CEO last week calling for a quick end to the dispute. He says the 21-day strike by thousands of union members is costing the state money and that the state's pension fund is at stake with millions of dollars in shares of the company's stock.