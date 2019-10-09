BAE Systems creates solutions for buses, trucks, aircraft and Marine Vessels.

Their products are used world-wide.

"Almost all fighters cargo, helicopters have a flab-or water system that comes from BAE Systems,” said Vice President/ General Manager of Control & Avionics Ehtisham Siddiqui. “Then on the commercial side, on all of the transport aircraft that you and I fly on has either our flight controls or engine controls on it."

And they do it all through innovative and environmentally friendly methods.

"Our environment is important and being able to continue to drive down the emissions is good for all of us," said Vice President of Control & Avionics Jim Garceau.

The company is a top 10 employer in the Southern Tier with about 1,300 people working in the Endicott factory. The factory also partners with local schools and universities.

"The university is a very significant footprint for us because not only do we draw from the university we hire as one of our target schools here, but some of the technology being worked at Binghamton University you saw," said Siddiqui.

"We bring in kids, we get to work with them in various programs,” said Garceau. “We run a STEM camp in the summer. It's really getting them to understand the importance and the fun around science, technology, engineering, and math."