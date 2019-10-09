Former Rochester City Councilmember Adam McFadden has pleaded guilty to one count of federal wire fraud.
McFadden was scheduled for a hearing in federal court in Rochester on Wednesday afternoon. During that hearing, McFadden admitted to submitting fraudulent invoices totaling more than $131,000 while he was the executive director of Quad A for Kids. The organization offers programs for kids outside of normal school hours.
Earlier this year, McFadden pleaded guilty to two felonies in a separate fraud and corruption case.