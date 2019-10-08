ORLANDO, Fla. — The "World's Largest Bounce House" is coming to Kissimmee.

Big Bounce America Tour rolls into Orlando area October 19

Paid event includes "World's Largest Bounce House"

Click here to buy tickets

The Big Bounce America Tour is bringing three massive, inflatable attractions to Kissimmee's Osceola Heritage Park starting October 19.

One of the houses is the Guinness-certified "World's Largest Bounce House" at 10,000 square feet, the tour said in a news release.

The event also includes a 900-foot-long obstacle course named the Giant and a space-themed inflatable called airSPACE.

The bounce houses will be available October 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27. There will be both family-friendly and adult-focused events.

"We've been working really hard with our creative team to build an event that appeals to families and adults alike," Grahame Ferguson, co-founder of The Big America, said. "It's a great excuse to get off the couch, to put the phones and tablets down and to do something outdoors that everyone can be involved in."

Click here to buy tickets.

The event is expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged.