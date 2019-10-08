TAMPA, Fla. — A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Tampa Tuesday morning.

United flight from Orlando made emergency landing in Tampa

Officials reported smoke in cabin, diverted flight

According to Tampa International Airport spokesperson Emily Nipps, United Flight 2399 was headed to Houston from Orlando when apparently smoke was detected in the cabin.

The flight was diverted to Tampa. Tampa International Fire Rescue crews were assembled.

The plane landed safely and taxied to the gate on its own.

The plane was checked out by mechanics and the passengers were rebooked onto another flight.