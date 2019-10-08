Workers, residents and neighbors of Blocher Homes in Williamsville stood together to protest the plan — or lack thereof — for the future housing of seniors.

The Beechwood Corporation announced plans to sell the housing development to People Inc. back in July.

Seniors living at Blocher said they were told they'd be moved to Beechwood's campus in Getzville, but said family members were told separately they'd be moved into a skilled nursing facility.

Protest organizers said Monday many of the seniors in Beecherwood's care don't need skilled nursing.

Now they want transparency from the corporation.

"We're looking for what the plan is,” said Marshall Bertram, an organizer with 1199 SEU United Health Care Workers.

“We want to be part of that planning process if there isn't a plan yet. And then we're just not being included. The residents aren't being included, the workers aren't being included. The deals are all being made behind closed doors."

Beechwood Corporation said physical limitations of the building, financial loss over the last four years, and a trend of a more frail resident population caused them to repurpose Blocher Homes.