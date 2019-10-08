DELTONA, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Daniela Rodriguez from Deltona.

Daniela is described by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as a white female, 2-feet tall, 30 pounds, with brown hairs and eyes.

FDLE says Daniela could be in the company of 15-year-old Diana Rodriguez, described as Volusia County deputies as her mom. She is 4-feet-11-inches, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in a Tuesday morning news release, authorities believe Diana may have run away from home with Daniela.

Both Daniela and Diana were last seen in the 1100 block of East Normandy Boulevard. Volusia County deputies say they were last seen on September 30 before school.

Her family said it appeared Diana left through her bedroom window. They believe she ran away because they took her cellphone away.

Anyone with information on the two should contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-736-5999 or 911.