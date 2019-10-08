ORLANDO, Fla. — Jury selection for the first murder trial for Markeith Loyd is now in week two at the Orange County Courthouse.

Loyd is on trial for the murder of Sade Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2016. He will face a second trial for the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017.

It's believed it could take up to four weeks to seat a jury for this case, followed by several weeks of testimony, and then a penalty phase if necessary.

Several jurors have been excused because they already believe Loyd is guilty and say they likely will not change their minds.

Timeline: Major Moments in the Markeith Loyd Investigation

&amp;nbsp;

Live updates from our reporters covering the trial