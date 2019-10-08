ORLANDO, Fla. — Jury selection for the first murder trial for Markeith Loyd is now in week two at the Orange County Courthouse.
- JUMP TO:
Loyd is on trial for the murder of Sade Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2016. He will face a second trial for the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017.
It's believed it could take up to four weeks to seat a jury for this case, followed by several weeks of testimony, and then a penalty phase if necessary.
Several jurors have been excused because they already believe Loyd is guilty and say they likely will not change their minds.
- MORE MARKEITH LOYD COVERAGE:
- Jury Selection Resumes in Markeith Loyd Trial
- Jury Selection For the Trial of Markeith Loyd Begins on Friday
- Judge Denies Request to Combine 2 Markeith Loyd Trials
- Markeith Loyd to Undergo Mental Evaluation After Courtroom Outburst
- Police Force Against Markeith Loyd Ruled "Lawful and Justified"
- New Docs Shed Light Into Orlando Cops' Use of Force Against Loyd
- Markeith Loyd Attorneys: Keep OPD Slaying Out of Sade Dixon Trial
Timeline: Major Moments in the Markeith Loyd Investigation
Live updates from our reporters covering the trial