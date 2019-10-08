ORLANDO, Fla. — The FBI on Tuesday confirmed the woman who boarded a Delta Air Lines flight at Orlando International Airport on Saturday without a boarding pass or ID “has been located.”

A public affairs officer for the FBI’s field office in Tampa had no additional information to release about Sylvia Rictor.

“I can confirm the individual has been located. No other details to share at this time,” the FBI’s Andrea Aprea told Spectrum News 13.

Rictor allegedly fooled a Transportation Security Administration agent by pretending to be a part of another family, multiple people with knowledge of the investigation told Spectrum News 13. Rictor also used a similar ploy at the Delta counter, sources say.

The woman didn’t have a boarding pass or government-issued identification.

Orlando police responded at 10:24 a.m. to a report of a “suspicious person” at Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines representatives escorted Rictor off the plane, Orlando police said.

“Delta representatives asked a female passenger who was sitting in someone else's seat to produce a boarding pass in which she could not,” OPD said in a statement.

They continued, “Officers asked the passenger for identification and for her boarding pass in which she stated she threw her ticket away and did not have Identification. Since the passenger could not produce identification or a boarding pass, the officers escorted the passenger to the shuttle to exit airport property.”

The FBI was notified.