OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — When it comes to "home," Osceola County is all Jamie Paul has known.

Paul grew up in St. Cloud, went to high school there, even played for their basketball team.

“The love that I feel in Osceola County I don’t think I’ll ever be able to get anywhere else,” Paul said.

As a child, she always had a roof over her head and food on the table, but she remembers her mom having to make some tough decisions. Sometimes that meant not getting new shoes.

“Kids could be mean (and) pick on you because you’re not wearing something that is nice,” Paul said. “So working with children, I decided that I wanted to make sure another child didn’t have to grow up like I did.”

This is why Paul founded Greater Are We , a nonprofit dedicated to the underserved youth in Osceola County.

Kissimmee Commissioner Angela Eady, also involved with the organization, grew up with Paul. Eady said she can’t remember a time when Paul wasn’t giving.

“She has a heart of gold. She is for people. She has a kind spirit; that’s what we need,” Eady said. “If we could get 50 more of Jamie Pauls just in this area, we would be even more greater than what we are.”

Greater Are We recently donated 150 pairs of shoes to families in transition, kids experiencing homelessness at the Osceola County School District. Leslie Campbell, the director of special programs for Osceola Schools, said the shoes are very much needed in their community.

“She is just under the radar, trying to pull things together, to help our community and give back,” Campbell said. “She is definitely a hero in our community. Definitely.”

Paul’s vision for Greater Are We is to create "pop-up shops" run by commissioners, deputies, or leaders in the community where kids can pick up a pair of shoes at no cost.