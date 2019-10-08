TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Le Crave Café in Titusville has something for every crepe-lover, from the savory to the sweet.

Here are two you can try creating yourself:

London Infusion Savory Crepe:

Le Crave makes its London Infusion savory crepe with organic buckwheat flour. Try and get the batter as thin as possible on your skillet. Once batter is golden brown, fill it with sliced grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, potatoes au gratin, spinach, and sautéed mushrooms. Fold in the crepe’s sides slightly so you can still see all the goodies inside, and finish with a drizzle of a Beurre blanc sauce.

Le Crave's Tropical Adventure (sweet):