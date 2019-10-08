TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Le Crave Café in Titusville has something for every crepe-lover, from the savory to the sweet.
Here are two you can try creating yourself:
London Infusion Savory Crepe:
- Le Crave makes its London Infusion savory crepe with organic buckwheat flour. Try and get the batter as thin as possible on your skillet.
- Once batter is golden brown, fill it with sliced grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, potatoes au gratin, spinach, and sautéed mushrooms.
- Fold in the crepe’s sides slightly so you can still see all the goodies inside, and finish with a drizzle of a Beurre blanc sauce.
Le Crave's Tropical Adventure (sweet):
- Le Crave’s Tropical Adventure is on a white flour crepe.
- Drizzle Nutella inside and present the crepe with sliced kiwi, strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries.
- Fold in the fruit inside and place on top.
- Put whipped cream inside and on top.
- Then, top the crepe with crushed walnuts, caramel, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar.