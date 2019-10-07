New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli met with picketers at Rochester’s Lexington Avenue plant Monday, as the strike against General Motors entered its fourth week.

DiNapoli sent a letter to General Motors' CEO last week calling for a quick end to the dispute. He says the 21-day strike by thousands of union members is costing the state money.

However, the strike doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. The union's chief negotiator said contract talks have hit a snag. As long as picketers are on the line for their four-hour shift, they will be eligible to collect $250 in strike pay.

The dispute has shut down GM’s U.S. Production since September 16 and hampered manufacturing in Mexico and Canada.