OCALA, Fla. — The suspect in last month's fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old mother in the Anthony community was booked into the Marion County Jail today.

Deangelo Leandrew Shelton Clark fled to South Florida and suffered burns after killing Kiara Alleyene on September 11 in her home at 2241 NE 78th Lane, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says.

Officers in the Florida Keys found Clark with burns to his arms, allegedly after he broke into a home on Long Key after the slaying in Marion County.

He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Marion County detectives say Clark stabbed Alleyene and took her young daughter, prompting an Amber Alert that was canceled after investigators found the child safe.

Clark then headed south in a Mazda CX7.

The victim’s father and detectives found Alleyene in a pool of blood in the master bedroom.

Investigations think Clark tried to set her house on fire.

Detectives found fabric, possibly a blanket or some other kind of cloth, hanging out of the bottom of the oven in the kitchen. There was also a strong odor of lighter fluid. Investigators found a bottle of lighter fluid near the front door.