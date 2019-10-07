ORLANDO, Fla. — Spectrum News 13 is hosting an exclusive live debate with Orlando's mayoral candidates, and you can attend for free.

Three candidates will take the stage Thursday, October 24 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to debate big issues facing The City Beautiful: incumbent Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orlando City Commissioner Sam Ings, and Navy veteran Aretha Simons.

Debate Night will take place at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by Spectrum News 13's Political Connections anchor Ybeth Bruzual and political reporter Greg Angel.