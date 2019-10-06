WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Winter Haven after two women were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a home Sunday.

According to a Winter Haven Police Department spokesperson, the bodies of the women were found inside a home on Avenue V Northwest.

Detectives say they are still in the early stages of their investigation and that there is no danger to the public.

Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird will hold a news conference on the incident this evening. Spectrum News also has a crew at the scene.

