ORLANDO, Fla. — Higher chances for rain return this week.

The pattern is shifting with an area of high pressure moving toward the east and into the western Atlantic this has allowed a front to drift into north Florida today.

This front nearby has already brought showers into portions of Central Florida for Sunday morning. More rounds of scattered rain will be likely this afternoon.

It won’t be a washout, but a better chance for showers today compared to recent days. The coverage of rain will be 30 percent. The earlier onset to the rain and added clouds could keep temperatures below 90 degrees.

This could very well end Orlando’s recent stretch of twelve 90 degree days in a row. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s today. Overnight lows will be in in the middle to upper 70s heading into Monday morning.

An upper-level low pressure system to our east around the Bahamas will drift farther to the west to start the week.

This system combined with a trough of low pressure moving into the Southeast U.S. will pull in more moisture for a wider coverage of rain and lead to a higher likelihood that you will need the rain gear stepping out the door for work and school this week. The coverage of rain will be 50 percent on Monday.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. The coverage of rain will increase to 60 percent for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Morning temperatures will be in the middle 70s with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

The rain chances start to go down some on Thursday as a ridge of high pressure will start to regain control of our weather by week’s end. This high will drag in dry air for Friday and into next weekend.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for late week and next weekend. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

There are no named storms in the Atlantic, but two areas are being watched for potential development for this week.

Neither will pose a threat to Florida, if development occurs. One area is directly off the Eastern Seasboard of the U.S., off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. Another area is in the Central Atlantic between Bermuda and the Azores.

If these systems development, neither will pose a direct threat to the U.S., but they will likely make for rough surf for parts of the Eastern U.S. coastline and hazardous boating conditions along the U.S. Coast. The next name on the list is Melissa.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

BEACH AND SURF CONDITIONS

Surfing conditions are poor today, with a stronger east-northeasterly and northeasterly swell mix. The rip current threat is high, make sure to always swim near a lifeguard and never alone.

Ocean temperatures are in the upper lower 80s. Wave heights will be 3 to 4 plus today.

A small craft advisory is in place for hazardous boating conditions today. Seas will be up to 5 to 6 feet today.

The winds out of the east at 15 knots. This will make for a moderate chop on the intracostal waterway.

There will be a chance of rain today too.

