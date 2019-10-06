LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Passengers were stuck for hours Saturday night on Disney’s new Skyliner transportation system.

Still unclear what caused skyliner system to stop

Skyliner shut down as officials investigate incident

PREVIOUS: Passengers on Disney Skyliner Evacuated Following "Unexpected Downtime"

The Disney Skyliner, Walt Disney World’s newest form of transportation, experienced “unexpected downtime” Saturday night, according to a Disney spokeswoman.

Danielle Perera says her family’s gondola had just left the Riviera Skyliner station last night, when everything stopped. Passengers didn’t know what was going on.

"So two cars behind us, they took a lift," Perera said. "And they got out some people. You could see them. It was some kind of crane and then a bucket. But I was like, okay, well how do they do that if you’re 65 feet in the air. And that kind of made me nervous."

Every once in a while, an automated system would say transportation was temporarily stopped. Perera says us a live person would repeat a similar message, with little information about what was going on.

Ground perspective video courtesy Jena Polyak:

People are still stuck in gondolas on the #Skyliner. They continue playing the same recording every few minutes. “Please remain seated. We will begin your flight as soon as possible.” They also note that there is an emergency kit with water. There are sirens but no rescue yet. pic.twitter.com/2FWU4vydvQ — Jena Polyak (@jenapolyak) October 6, 2019

She helped her family keep good spirits, all the while hoping they didn’t need to use emergency kits provided. Eventually, the gondolas started moving again.

She estimates her family was on there for close to three hours, when all is said and done.

Disney officials said the stoppage was not an accident.

According to Disney Communications: "One of the three Disney Skyliner routes experienced an unexpected downtime Saturday evening. As a result, the Skyliner will be closed while we look into the details surrounding this downtime. We apologize for this situation, and we are working with each guest individually regarding impacts to their visit with us."

The Disney Skyliner system opened on September 29. The gondola system takes guests to and from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Epcot, and four nearby resorts.

The Skyliner is shut down as officials look into what happened.