HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Going through the day, a feeling often creeps up on you but is hard to voice — loneliness.

Study by Cigna shows nearly half of Americans experience loneliness

Findings also show that social media isn't helping either

Life coach recommends reducing time on social media

“To me, I feel like it is probably when my head hits the pillow when I think about all of the things that I didn’t get done,” said Lisa Sundheim, who is a recently divorced mother of three.

Jodie Jones also knows the feeling far too well. After a big move for a job to Tampa, Jones struggled to find good friends and establish herself in a new city.

“It was really hard, yeah. Luckily I have a dog so at least I have some kind of presence in the house, like someone who is happy to see you, but yeah, I would cry like all the time,” she recalled.

Loneliness is often stigmatized, which makes it hard to talk about, but Danielle Bayard Jackson, a life coach, says so many people struggle with the emotion of loneliness.

A study by Cigna shows nearly half of Americans feel this way, and social media isn’t helping.

“You are feeling bad, and you start scrolling through, and it is easy to feel worse,” Jackson said.

She says just decreasing social media time can help.

“Just eliminate the time right before bed of scrolling through social media and having those comparisons be the last thoughts on your mind before you go to sleep,” Jackson said.

Sundheim and Jones admit they are still battling their loneliness, but they’re trying to work through it

“Perfection isn’t necessary, it’s that we are showing up and trying to be real with one another,” Jones said.