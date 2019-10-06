ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday kicks off a full week of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Orlando.

Organized by nonprofit “Come Out With Pride” and other LGBTQ+ community groups, the weeklong celebration is ushering it its 15th year with the following events:

Drag Race 5K at Harbor Park in Baldwin Park Sunday, October 6 at 3 p.m.

Happy Hour at the Hammered Lamb Monday, October 7 at 6 p.m.

‘Transformation’ at Southern Craft & Southern Nights Tuesday, October 8 at 7 p.m.

Gayme Night at Savoy Wednesday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

Business Connect at the Hammered Lamb Wednesday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

Dine Out With Pride at Sette Thursday, October 10 at 6 p.m.

Weekend Launch Party at Stonewall Bar Friday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The Most Colorful Parade at Lake Eola Park Saturday, October 12 from noon to 10 p.m.

