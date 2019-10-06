ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday kicks off a full week of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Orlando.

Organized by nonprofit “Come Out With Pride” and other LGBTQ+ community groups, the weeklong celebration is ushering it its 15th year with the following events:

  • Drag Race 5K at Harbor Park in Baldwin Park
    • Sunday, October 6 at 3 p.m.
  • Happy Hour at the Hammered Lamb
    • Monday, October 7 at 6 p.m.
  • ‘Transformation’ at Southern Craft & Southern Nights
    • Tuesday, October 8 at 7 p.m.
  • Gayme Night at Savoy
    • Wednesday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
  • Business Connect at the Hammered Lamb
    • Wednesday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
  • Dine Out With Pride at Sette
    • Thursday, October 10 at 6 p.m.
  • Weekend Launch Party at Stonewall Bar
    • Friday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m.
  • The Most Colorful Parade at Lake Eola Park
    • Saturday, October 12 from noon to 10 p.m.

For more information about the events, visit Come Out With Pride's website.