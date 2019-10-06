ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday kicks off a full week of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Orlando.
Organized by nonprofit “Come Out With Pride” and other LGBTQ+ community groups, the weeklong celebration is ushering it its 15th year with the following events:
- Drag Race 5K at Harbor Park in Baldwin Park
- Sunday, October 6 at 3 p.m.
- Happy Hour at the Hammered Lamb
- Monday, October 7 at 6 p.m.
- ‘Transformation’ at Southern Craft & Southern Nights
- Tuesday, October 8 at 7 p.m.
- Gayme Night at Savoy
- Wednesday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
- Business Connect at the Hammered Lamb
- Wednesday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
- Dine Out With Pride at Sette
- Thursday, October 10 at 6 p.m.
- Weekend Launch Party at Stonewall Bar
- Friday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Most Colorful Parade at Lake Eola Park
- Saturday, October 12 from noon to 10 p.m.
For more information about the events, visit Come Out With Pride's website.