ORLANDO, Fla. — The Disney Skyliner, Walt Disney World’s newest form of transportation, experienced “unexpected downtime” Saturday night, according to a Disney spokeswoman.

Reedy Creek firefighters helped parkgoers stuck aboard the newly launched gondolas. According to an Orange County Fire Rescue spokesperson, crews have been called in to assist.

Reporter Jerry Hume was at Disney’s Hollywood Studios around 10 p.m. and confirmed that the skyliner system was not moving.

There are currently no reports of any injuries. It's unclear what caused the skyliner to stop.

No further information is available at this time.

The Disney Skyliner system opened on September 29. The gondola system takes guests to and from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Epcot, and four nearby resorts.